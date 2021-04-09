Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises about 1.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

