Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,271 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 425,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -374.63 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

