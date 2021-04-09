Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. HP accounts for 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 88,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

