Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 25,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

