Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 5.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 235,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

