Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,349 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 991,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,607,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

