Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 125,259 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125,259 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

GLW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. 82,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

