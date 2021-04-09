Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. 793,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

