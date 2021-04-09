Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 1.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $866,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 8,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

