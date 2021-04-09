Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 5,192 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 305,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184,762. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.