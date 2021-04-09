Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 8,530 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 375,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 229.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

