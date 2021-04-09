Foundation Resource Management Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,136,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,528,000. Lumen Technologies comprises about 6.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,791,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 154,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047,700. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.