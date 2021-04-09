Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 3.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cameco worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cameco by 539.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 147,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,764,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.