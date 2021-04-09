Fountain (FTN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,289.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $905,359.64 and approximately $8,289.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

