Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $30.26 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 451,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.