Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 431,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $804.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.