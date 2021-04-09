Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $116.27 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00744900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.33 or 0.98348771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00712803 BTC.

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,714,102 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

