Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Down 5.1%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87. 10,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 911,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

