Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 60,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.