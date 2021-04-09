Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

4/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

3/30/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

