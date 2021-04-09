FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Trading Down 1.4%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FTPAU)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.01. 65,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 87,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.