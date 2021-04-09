fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.91. fuboTV shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 152,768 shares changing hands.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $518,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

