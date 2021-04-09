Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FUPBY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.39. 25,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

