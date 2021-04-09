FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FUJIFILM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

