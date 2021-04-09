Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

FSTA stock traded up GBX 7.81 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 907.81 ($11.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030. The company has a market cap of £501.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 857.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 727.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

