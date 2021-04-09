Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 700 to GBX 1,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner traded as high as GBX 977.73 ($12.77) and last traded at GBX 954 ($12.46), with a volume of 18883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. The company has a market cap of £527.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 859.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 729.33.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

