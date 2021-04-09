Function X Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Function X has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $106.28 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,382.12 or 0.99897018 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036312 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010838 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106351 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001196 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
