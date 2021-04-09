Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $738,417.51 and approximately $2.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00289486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.00 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,515.04 or 1.00162386 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00738626 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,181,280 coins and its circulating supply is 733,417 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

