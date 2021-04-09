Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Funko posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.