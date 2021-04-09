FUNToken Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $498.88 million and approximately $53.96 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

