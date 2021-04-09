Furucombo Price Hits $2.48 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.00773439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.14 or 1.00593545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00742990 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.