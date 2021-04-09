Fusible (FUSII) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $14,011.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00006930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00771408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.05 or 1.00611270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.00748602 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

