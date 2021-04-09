FUZE Token (FUZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,710.02

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $57,710.02 and $45,104.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $75.35 or 0.00128763 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

