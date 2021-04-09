FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Halma plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About Halma
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
