FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Paychex, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

