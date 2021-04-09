FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Worldline in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. Worldline has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

