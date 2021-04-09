FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alstom SA Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alstom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

