FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Raised by Analyst

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

