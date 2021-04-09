FY2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $9.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COST. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $361.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.81 and a 200-day moving average of $360.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

