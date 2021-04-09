FY2021 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

