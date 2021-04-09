FY2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $473.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

