FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Boosted by DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

MS stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

