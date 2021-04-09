FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vodafone Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 358,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

