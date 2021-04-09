Fyooz Market Cap Reaches $7.26 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $115,975.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00621252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,263,416 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

