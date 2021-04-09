G.Research Reiterates Buy Rating for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International (NYSE:RPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by G.Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of RPM opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

