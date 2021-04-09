G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $237.02

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 237.02 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.70 ($3.20), with a volume of 23,587,499 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. G4S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.02.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

