Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.13 million and the lowest is $18.46 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.91 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $97.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 318.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.