Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Cap of $200.75 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $200.75 million and $791,478.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

