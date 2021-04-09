Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.05

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.05 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 129.70 ($1.69), with a volume of 227,212 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £144.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

