GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.34

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. GameCredits has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.00387137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002300 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,311,839 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

